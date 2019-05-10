Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Uber, Apple, Lyft, Caterpillar & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trade Friday:

Uber- Shares of Uber were mostly down during its first hour of trading after going public on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. Uber opened at $42 a share, lower than the $45 it was priced at on Thursday night.

Lyft- Shares of ride-sharing company tanked as much as 7% leading up to and after Uber's initial public offering Friday. Lyft and Uber are the two most dominant companies in the ride sharing business. Lyft's stock is down about 30% since its IPO at the end of March.

Apple- Apple's stock fell 3% and was down as much as 9% for the week on Friday. The iPhone maker is viewed as particularly vulnerable to the recent escalation in the trade war given its dependence on China for production and sales.

Caterpillar- Shares of the construction company fell 2% amid the escalated trade tensions with China.

Marriott- Shares of the hotel company fell 5% following mixed first-quarter earnings released Friday. Marriott reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, beating the estimated $1.34, according to Refinitiv. Revenue was $5.01 billion, missing the expected $5.11 billion.

Yelp- Shares of recommendation website Yelp plummeted 13% Friday after the company gave weak second-quarter guidance a day earlier. Yelp said for the second quarter it estimates revenue will increase between 4% and 6%, lower than the expected increase of 6.6%, per Refinitiv.

Booking Holdings- The booking company jumped about 3% despite missing on the top and bottom lines in its first-quarter earnings after the bell Thursday. Booking Holdings reported earnings per share of $11.17 on revenue of of $2.84 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $11.27 on revenue of $2.93 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Zillow- Shares of the home-finder website surged 6% after posting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings Thursday. Zillow reported a loss of 33 cents per share, compared to the loss of 35 cents per share analysts were expecting per Refinitiv.

News Corp.- Shares jumped 4% on Friday after the company reported a surprise quarterly profit in its third quarter, driven by growth in book publishing. The company reported earnings per share of 4 cents on revenue of $2.46 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of 0 cents on revenue of $2.51 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Equifax- Shares of Equifax fell 2% after the company missed on revenue in its first-quarter results. Revenue was $846.1 million, lower than the expected $848.9 million, according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share came in line with estimates at $1.20 per share.

—CNBC's Matt Lavietes contributed to this report.