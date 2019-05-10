Suze Orman: Why you should start investing in your 20s

"The key to your financial freedom in the future is investing when you are young," Suze Orman, personal finance expert and best-selling author of "Women & Money," tells CNBC Make It.

"I would much rather see you invest a specific amount of money when you are young, a lesser amount of money, than waiting and have to invest five or six times [as much] when you are older," she says.

That's because with compound interest, any interest accrued then earns interest on itself. So the earlier you start, the more your money will grow.

Orman gives the example of a 25-year-old who invests $100 a month in a Roth IRA for 40 years and earns a 12% average annual return. When that person retires at age 65, their investment will be worth just over $1 million.

But not everyone starts putting money away in their 20s. "You think, 'I don't have to invest, I'm young,'" Orman says.

If you start investing $100 per month at age 35, though, you'd only have around $300,000 by the time you reach age 65. "Those 10 years just cost you $700,000," Orman points out.

"How much would you have to be investing later on to make up for that?" she says. "Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of dollars a month."