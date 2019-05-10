The 'Trump put' saves stocks as investors bet the president won't let the market collapse

Don't underestimate the power of the "Trump put."
Analysts say the stock market has been hanging in after trade talks with China hit a rough spot because investors believe a deal is coming, and they also expect President Donald Trump to take action if the stock market looks like it is heading for a real meltdown.
The put is the belief that Trump will not let the stock market collapse, since he views it as a measure of his own success. On Friday, stocks cut steep losses after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said talks with China Vice Premier Liu He were "constructive," as they ended for the day.
Analysts say stocks could contain losses, as long as investors believe the U.S. and China are moving towards an agreement rather than an escalating trade war.
"Trump was effective in helping the markets when it came to tax policy in 2017 and now in coming to an agreement with China," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group, "Every time he talks about talks going well with China, that's what the markets want to hear. If he says something good, the markets are going to rally."
Talks between China Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. officials ended just before noon Friday, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they were "constructive," but the markets were waiting to hear more. Traders are concerned about the uncertainty of how China might respond to U.S. tariffs over the weekend, and markets could be volatile around that on Monday.
Stocks erased most of their losses after Mnuchin's comment, and the Dow was down about 40 points.
Strategists said risks are still elevated, when it comes to trade. "What you now expect is some kind of Chinese retaliation over the weekend. I think you have a weak Monday," said Andrew Brenner of National Alliance.