Timeline: PillPack's grand plan to revolutionize prescription drugs

PillPack CEO TJ Parker's vision for a new kind of pharmacy experience began when he was a teenager, working summers at his dad's pharmacy. While at pharmacy school, he met Elliot Cohen, a software engineer, and the pair founded a business to make it easier for people with multiple, chronic medical conditions to take their meds. After four years, with a lot of ups and downs, the company was acquired by Amazon for $753 million in June of 2018.

At that time, PillPack was generating more than $130 million in revenue and on track to top $1 billion by 2020.

PillPack continues to operate as an independent brand, but its founders have big plans to improve the experience of how people take their medications. No more waiting in line for the pharmacy.

Click through the timeline to see PillPack's rise from a tiny start-up to becoming Amazon's first major acquisition in the health-care sector.