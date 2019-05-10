Trump vs. the Fed: What it means for your money

In the ongoing battle between President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve over interest rates, it's consumers that are caught in the middle.

The Fed has already hiked its benchmark rate nine times since December 2015. In March, it indicated that it is likely done with increases for the rest of 2019 despite previously forecasting two more at the end of last year. The Fed currently targets the federal funds rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.5% (its highest level in a decade).

For your average American, these decisions have a wide-ranging impact — both good and bad: The prime rate, which is the rate that banks extend to their most credit-worthy customers, is typically 3 percentage points higher than the federal funds rate. That not only determines your savings rate, but also the rate used for many types of consumer loans, particularly credit cards.

Trump has been vocal in his resistance to higher rates, raising concerns that increased borrowing costs will put the brakes on economic growth.

However, central banks normally tighten policy in an effort to control prices when the economy is expanding. That's why rising rates are generally considered an indication that the economy is doing well and pave the way for pay raises and a better return on savings, despite the impact on borrowing costs.