Uber, volatility and trillion-dollar companies: The Reformed Broker Live on Twitter at 11amET

Today's market conversation is going to be dominated by two things: The recent spate of volatility and the imminent public offering of Uber.

And there's some crossover between the topics.

Uber's IPO may be raising less money than had originally been expected due to a cooling off of investor enthusiasm for stocks in general and for ride-hailing services in particular.

With Lyft currently selling for 27% less than it's opening tick, there's a bit of second-guessing going on among investors about whether or not these companies can continue to scale unprofitably.

Uber's great challenge is to convince investors that ongoing losses are optimal for the company's pursuit of dominant market share.

It must also convince Wall Street that it is more than just a networked taxi and limousine service — and so you can expect to hear a lot about Uber Eats as well as experiments in freight and trucking.

Lastly, the recent strikes by Lyft and Uber drivers may have cast a pall over the category in the media, but we'll see if investors are concerned at all about this ongoing issue.

Investors want to know if Uber will turn into the next trillion-dollar company — a milestone Microsoft hit (albeit briefly) since our last show. We'll be talking about that, too.

Dominic Chu and I want your questions on these topics. We'll be answering your queries live on Twitter at 11 a.m. ET. Check it out here: