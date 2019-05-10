College is almost always worth the cost, says wealth manager—here's why

Earning a college degree is more expensive than ever: After factoring in room and board, the average total cost comes out to about $21,000 a year for in-state students and about $37,000 for out-of-state students. As a result, U.S. student debt levels are at an all-time high.

Still, in most cases, a college education is worth the price, says Peter Mallouk, a certified financial planner and president of wealth management firm Creative Planning.

"If anyone tells you, 'You don't need to get a college degree,' absolutely ignore that advice," says Mallouk. "The greatest separation between you and your wealth is having a college degree."

In terms of earning power, statistics show that "there's a very big discrepancy between people who have a high school degree and a college degree," he adds. "So unless you've invented the next great app or you're on your way to the NFL, you should be focused on going to college."