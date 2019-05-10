Billionaires in the US fared better than billionaires generally in 2018—here's why

Billionaires around the world saw their total wealth decline by 7% from 2017 to 2018, according to Wealth X's Billionaire Census 2019. At the same time, the number of these ultra-high-net-worth individuals fell from 2,754 to 2,064.

American billionaires had an easier time.

The U.S. was one of the few countries that saw its UHNW population grow from 2017 to 2018, per the report, and America's richest people lost only around 5% of their total wealth, far less than their peers did in most other regions.

Of the 15 countries with the most billionaires, only Russia saw an increase in its total billionaire wealth from the previous year, of 1.1%. It climbed two spots on the list of the top 15 from the previous year, thanks in part to "higher commodity output" and a modest economic recovery, the report notes.