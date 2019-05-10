Your first trade for Friday, May 10

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the Semiconductor ETF.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Anthem.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Nvidia.

Guy Adami was a buyer of McKesson.

