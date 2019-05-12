Dawn Kopecki: CNBC Business News Digital Editor

Dawn Kopecki is an editor on CNBC Digital's business news team, editing autos, aviation, retail, restaurants, food producers, health and cannabis news. Before joining CNBC, she was the Business Editor of the San Antonio Express-News. She was also a senior writer for Bloomberg News, a correspondent at Businessweek magazine and wrote for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires. She was part of the team of Bloomberg writers who were 2013 finalists for the Gerald Loeb award, a 2012 finalist with the Foreign Press Association for economic/finance story of the year and a 2014 Silurians Merit Award winner for public service magazine writing. Her work as an editor was a finalist for the Loeb in 2018.