Elon Musk shows SpaceX's first 60 Starlink internet satellites packed for launch

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared a first look on Saturday of his company's internet satellites packed and ready for launch in a few days.

These satellites represent SpaceX's ambitious plan to build an internet satellite network, known as Starlink. The company is one of several, including Jeff Bezos' Amazon, which are building these so called "constellations" of interconnected satellites to deliver high speed internet from space.

"These are production design, unlike our earlier TinTin demo sats," Musk said in a thread of tweets, adding that it's a "tight fit" to get all 60 on top of a single SpaceX rocket.

The full Starlink network would consist of 11,943 satellites flying close to the planet, closer than the International Space Station, in what is known as low Earth orbit.

Little has been known about the SpaceX Starlink system, aside from tidbits gleaned from public filings and employees leaving the program. Musk fired the head of the Starlink program last year, four months after SpaceX launched its first two test satellites for Starlink. Musk later blamed layoffs at SpaceX in January in part due to Starlink as one of the company's "two absolutely insane projects."

"SpaceX has to be incredibly spartan with expenditures until those programs reach fruition," Musk said in January.