It's 'crazy talk' to say the US isn't tough on Russia: Mike Pompeo

Anyone suggesting that President Donald Trump is not tough enough on Russia is talking crazy, according to America's top diplomat.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Saturday that such criticism — including from members of the previous administration — fails to recognize what Trump's team has done, or the missteps of past presidents.

"Boy, that's crazy talk. That's absolutely crazy talk. And I've heard it — I've heard it from the previous administration. They say, 'Oh, we're not tough on Russia.' I only wish they would have stopped the election interference," Pompeo said, referring to Kremlin meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.

"I only wish they would have put global Magnitsky on some of the bad actors in Russia in the way this administration " has, he said. "I only wish they hadn't gutted the defense budget to the great benefit of Vladimir Putin. "

The Magnitsky Act is an Obama-era law that lets the United States punish individual human rights offenders.