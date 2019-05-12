Salvador Rodriguez: CNBC.com Technology Reporter

Salvador Rodriguez is a tech reporter for the San Francisco Bureau of CNBC. He covers Facebook and social media. Rodriguez has previously covered the tech industry for Reuters, Inc. Magazine, the International Business Times and the Los Angeles Times. A trilingual journalist, Rodriguez was born in Mexico, grew up in Texas and received his journalism training at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in Phoenix.

Follow Salvador Rodriguez on Twitter and LinkedIn SalvadorRodriguez.