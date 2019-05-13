Apple failed to close off a big antitrust threat, but it probably won't feel the harm for years

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Apple on Monday in a case involving the App Store, the only way for most iPhone and iPad users to download software.

iPhone users had argued that Apple's 30% commission on app sales had inflated prices for iPhone software, and Apple had argued that consumers didn't have the standing to sue because Apple was merely providing a marketplace for the apps — in Apple's argument, only the app developers had standing to sue for antitrust.

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, opening up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business. Monday's decision was primarily procedural, but future court battles stemming from the decision could rage on for years to come. To win a lawsuit, consumers would have to prove they've been harmed by Apple's bottleneck on software distribution on its platform in the form of higher prices.

"Apple's line-drawing does not make a lot of sense, other than as a way to gerrymander Apple out of this and similar lawsuits," wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the majority decision.

"Apple could still win the case. Court didn't say they lose, it said consumers have the right to bring this case," Kevin Arquit, chair of the antitrust practice at Kasowitz Benson Torres, said.

Apple was down more than 5% on Monday, although its drop may have had more to do with an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war that caused most stocks to fall sharply. Apple is sensitive to changes in trade policy because so much of its manufacturing is done in China, as well as the fact that Chinese consumer demand for iPhones is a key metric for investors.