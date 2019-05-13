China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June 1

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for the U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods.

Beijing will increase tariffs on more than 5,000 products to as high as 25%, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday. Duties on some other goods will increase to 20%. Those rates will rise from either 10% or 5% previously.

The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to raise duties on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10%. The world's two largest economies have struggled to ink a trade deal and end a widening trade conflict that threatens to damage the global economy.