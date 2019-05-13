China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June 1

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.Marketsread more
A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.Trading Nationread more
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.World Economyread more
Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.Marketsread more
Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.Retailread more
China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods in retaliation for the U.S. decision to hike duties on Chinese goods.
Beijing will increase tariffs on more than 5,000 products to as high as 25%, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday. Duties on some other goods will increase to 20%. Those rates will rise from either 10% or 5% previously.
The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to raise duties on $200 billion in Chinese products to 25% from 10%. The world's two largest economies have struggled to ink a trade deal and end a widening trade conflict that threatens to damage the global economy.
The latest shot in the trade war rattled investors. U.S. stock futures signaled a sharp drop Monday morning amid the escalation.
The duties in large part target the U.S. agriculture industry, which has suffered from previous shots in the Trump administration's trade war with China. The thousands of products include peanuts, sugar, wheat, chicken and turkey.
Neither the White House nor the Treasury Department immediately responded to CNBC's requests to comment on the tariff increase.
In increasing tariffs on Friday, the White House said China withdrew from major elements of a developing trade agreement. While Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Chinese negotiators last week in talks Mnuchin called "constructive," the sides could not strike a deal and have no more talks planned currently.
Trump, who wants to address grievances such as intellectual property theft, forced technology transfers and trade deficits, pushed China to make a deal ahead of its retaliation on Monday morning. In a string of tweets, the president argued the tariffs are "very bad for China." He said "China should not retaliate" as it "will only get worse!"
"You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!" he wrote of China and its President Xi Jinping.
— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger and Tucker Higgins contributed to this report
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.