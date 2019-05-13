Cramer's lightning round: Fox is a 'good stock,' but I prefer Disney

Village Farms International Inc.: "That's a cannabis stock. I mean I don't know if that's exactly a blue chip like Merc or Phizer. Maybe we hold off for now."

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc: "We're going to have to hold off on that one, too."

Magellan Midstream Partners LP: "I know it well. We had Mr. [CEO Michael] Mears on. He's actually been one of the few energy people willing to come on air. My problem is this ... we've gotta get the government to deregulate so that Mr. Mears can make as much money as possible — 6.6% yield ... but I don't want you in [that group]. Those are some of the worse-acting stocks in the market."

Becton Dickinson and Co.: "Finally one I can get behind, because that's precisely the kind of stock that people are gonna buy, say, maybe Wednesday because it has no economic exposure and it is just such a good company, and like that last acquisition."

Fox Corp.: "I think it's a very good stock. I think they put up a really good quarter. I don't think there's anything wrong with holding on to that. I'm not gonna, like, you know, jump up and down about it, but it is a good company. I do prefer Disney for the record. "

Puma Biotechnology Inc.: "I think you're gonna have to be very careful. I don't think that there is enough there to be able to own."