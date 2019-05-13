Cramer's lightning round: Fox is a 'good stock,' but I prefer Disney

Skip Navigation
China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Stock sell-off set to continue Tuesday as Dow Futures open lower

U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

It's not just China: Trump's trade war is raging on several...

Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Here's why Apple is so vulnerable to a trade war with China

Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two, StoneCo...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Big win for Robert Kraft: Judge bars massage parlor video from...

The videos are the key — and potentially only — pieces of evidence that prosecutors have against Kraft to sustain their charges of soliciting prostitution.

MLB hires Trump-allied lobbying for guidance on Cuban baseball...

Major League Baseball hired a Trump-allied lobbying firm "for guidance on finding a solution that ends the human trafficking of Cuban baseball players," according to a league...

Dow drops more than 600 points, posts worst day since January

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Fox is a 'good stock,' but I prefer Disney

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Village Farms International Inc.: "That's a cannabis stock. I mean I don't know if that's exactly a blue chip like Merc or Phizer. Maybe we hold off for now."

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc: "We're going to have to hold off on that one, too."

Magellan Midstream Partners LP: "I know it well. We had Mr. [CEO Michael] Mears on. He's actually been one of the few energy people willing to come on air. My problem is this ... we've gotta get the government to deregulate so that Mr. Mears can make as much money as possible — 6.6% yield ... but I don't want you in [that group]. Those are some of the worse-acting stocks in the market."

Becton Dickinson and Co.: "Finally one I can get behind, because that's precisely the kind of stock that people are gonna buy, say, maybe Wednesday because it has no economic exposure and it is just such a good company, and like that last acquisition."

Fox Corp.: "I think it's a very good stock. I think they put up a really good quarter. I don't think there's anything wrong with holding on to that. I'm not gonna, like, you know, jump up and down about it, but it is a good company. I do prefer Disney for the record. "

Puma Biotechnology Inc.: "I think you're gonna have to be very careful. I don't think that there is enough there to be able to own."

Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Walt Disney.

