Cramer's lightning round: Fox is a 'good stock,' but I prefer Disney

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.Traderead more
China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.Politicsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.Marketsread more
Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.Politicsread more
Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.Technologyread more
Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.Market Insiderread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Village Farms International Inc.: "That's a cannabis stock. I mean I don't know if that's exactly a blue chip like Merc or Phizer. Maybe we hold off for now."
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc: "We're going to have to hold off on that one, too."
Magellan Midstream Partners LP: "I know it well. We had Mr. [CEO Michael] Mears on. He's actually been one of the few energy people willing to come on air. My problem is this ... we've gotta get the government to deregulate so that Mr. Mears can make as much money as possible — 6.6% yield ... but I don't want you in [that group]. Those are some of the worse-acting stocks in the market."
Becton Dickinson and Co.: "Finally one I can get behind, because that's precisely the kind of stock that people are gonna buy, say, maybe Wednesday because it has no economic exposure and it is just such a good company, and like that last acquisition."
Fox Corp.: "I think it's a very good stock. I think they put up a really good quarter. I don't think there's anything wrong with holding on to that. I'm not gonna, like, you know, jump up and down about it, but it is a good company. I do prefer Disney for the record. "
Puma Biotechnology Inc.: "I think you're gonna have to be very careful. I don't think that there is enough there to be able to own."
