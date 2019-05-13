Facebook raises minimum hourly wage to $20 for contractors in costliest markets like San Francisco and New York

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.
The Supreme Court, ruling 5-4, allows iPhone users to pursue their antitrust lawsuit against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store.
The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.
Facebook said it will raise the minimum wage it pays to contractors in the Bay Area, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.
Commodities traders and industry groups are keenly awaiting judges' rulings in two federal criminal cases on the question of whether people can be prosecuted for wire fraud...
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.
Uber shares fell more than 7% on its first day of trading and were down as much as 10% Monday.
Apple launched updates to iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV that let you subscribe to channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz.
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.
Facebook said it's raising the minimum wage it pays to thousands of contract workers around the U.S., acknowledging that the current $15 hourly minimum, which has been in place since 2015, is insufficient given the rising costs of housing in many markets.
"It's become clear that $15 per hour doesn't meet the cost of living in some of the places where we operate," Facebook said in a blog post on Monday.
The company said it will now pay $20 per hour for contractors in the San Francisco area, New York and Washington, D.C., and $18 an hour in Seattle. The announcement could serve to position Facebook favorably in relation to Amazon, which said last year that it was implementing a $15 hourly minimum, and Google, which said in April that its non-employee workforce is entitled to at least $15 an hour.
Facebook can use the public relations boost after an expose by The Verge earlier this year showed the harsh working conditions of Facebook content moderators in Phoenix. Workers there said they suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, could be easily fired and made as little as $28,800 per year.
As part of Monday's announcement, Facebook said it will add more support for people tasked with reviewing content. Those workers, who review whether a piece of content is in compliance with Facebook's community policies, will make a minimum of $18 per hour across the country and up to $22 in the Bay Area, New York and Washington, D.C. These changes will be implemented by mid 2020, the company said.
Facebook will also allow moderators to blur graphic images before reviewing them, and the company is providing access to on-site counseling at all times.
