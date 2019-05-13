Apple just gave you the best way to watch 'Game of Thrones' without an internet connection

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 500 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.

Politicsread more

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Apple probably won't feel the harm from today's Supreme Court...

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.

Technologyread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Marketsread more

$1.2 trillion in stock market value lost from trade war sell-off

Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.

Market Insiderread more

Higher Chinese tariffs just made your home renovation much more...

The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...

Real Estateread more

Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on $325...

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

Politicsread more

Boeing falls speculation China could single it out in trade war

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

Marketsread more

Amazon will pay workers $10,000 to quit, form delivery companies

The move comes as Amazon is looking for additional package-delivery options.

Enterpriseread more
Tech Guide

Apple just gave you the best way to watch 'Game of Thrones' without an internet connection

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple TV Channels launches on Monday and lets you subscribe to HBO, Showtime, Starz and other premium networks.
  • You can download shows to watch offline, including HBO's "Game of Thrones," which you can't do in HBO's own apps.
  • Here's how to subscribe to HBO and download "Game of Thrones" and other shows to watch offline.
Source: Courtesy of HBO

Apple TV Channels launched on Monday, and it's the best way to watch "Game of Thrones" and other premium network content without an internet connection.

That's because, unlike HBO's other apps, including HBO Go and HBO Now, Apple's version of HBO inside Apple TV Channels lets you save episodes to watch offline when you don't have an internet connection.

Yes, you can also watch "Game of Thrones" and other HBO shows offline if you have a digital DVR subscription with your cable provider, which might allow you to record the show and watch it at a separate time. Or you can do so if you've purchased all 7 prior digital seasons of HBO. But that can be messy, and you can't always just go back and pick an episode unless you've recorded all of them and also pay for cable.

So, if you just want to subscribe to HBO and download any episode you want, whenever you want to, Apple Channels is your best bet. And you'll want to cancel your existing HBO subscription if you have one, since you're basically signing up all over again, just through Apple this time.

Note: You won't be able to access this HBO subscription from anywhere outside of the Apple TV app, which means this subscription won't work on HBO apps you might have installed on a Roku or Fire TV until Apple rolls out its Apple TV app for those platforms.

If that's all agreeable, and it might be if you only want HBO on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV at home, then let's move on.

Here's what you do:
  • Make sure your iPhone or iPad is updated to iOS 12.3 by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
  • Open the new Apple TV app after the update.
  • Scroll down to the section where you see "Available Apple TV Channels" and tap HBO. It looks like this:
Apple TV Channels on an iPad.
Todd Haselton | CNBC
  • Subscribe to the service for $14.99 per month. There's a one-week free trial.
  • Now tap "Game of Thrones."
  • You'll be able to download any episode from any season you want, including Sunday night's "The Bells" episode. Just tap the cloud icon next to any episode. It looks like this:
You can download HBO shows like Game of Thrones for offline viewing with Apple TV Channels.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

That's it. Now you can watch the episodes you want by opening the Apple TV app on whatever device you've downloaded the show to. If "Game of Thrones" or HBO aren't your cup of tea, you can also do this with Apple's other premium partners such as Starz and Showtime.

VIDEO1:0101:01
'Game of Thrones' mishap resulted in $2.3 billion in free advertising for Starbucks
The Bottom Line

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.