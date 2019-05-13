Apple just gave you the best way to watch 'Game of Thrones' without an internet connection

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.
China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.
The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.
The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.
The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...
Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.
Apple TV Channels launched on Monday, and it's the best way to watch "Game of Thrones" and other premium network content without an internet connection.
That's because, unlike HBO's other apps, including HBO Go and HBO Now, Apple's version of HBO inside Apple TV Channels lets you save episodes to watch offline when you don't have an internet connection.
Yes, you can also watch "Game of Thrones" and other HBO shows offline if you have a digital DVR subscription with your cable provider, which might allow you to record the show and watch it at a separate time. Or you can do so if you've purchased all 7 prior digital seasons of HBO. But that can be messy, and you can't always just go back and pick an episode unless you've recorded all of them and also pay for cable.
So, if you just want to subscribe to HBO and download any episode you want, whenever you want to, Apple Channels is your best bet. And you'll want to cancel your existing HBO subscription if you have one, since you're basically signing up all over again, just through Apple this time.
Note: You won't be able to access this HBO subscription from anywhere outside of the Apple TV app, which means this subscription won't work on HBO apps you might have installed on a Roku or Fire TV until Apple rolls out its Apple TV app for those platforms.
If that's all agreeable, and it might be if you only want HBO on your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV at home, then let's move on.
That's it. Now you can watch the episodes you want by opening the Apple TV app on whatever device you've downloaded the show to. If "Game of Thrones" or HBO aren't your cup of tea, you can also do this with Apple's other premium partners such as Starz and Showtime.