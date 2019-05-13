Softbank shares come under pressure after Uber's rough first day of trading

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's how China may retaliate to Trump's tariff hike

China's Commerce Ministry said it would take countermeasures against the American tariff hike. It did not announce what its response would entail but said it "deeply regrets"...

World Politicsread more

Dow futures point to more than 200-point decline at Monday's open

U.S. stock market futures pointed to declines across the major indexes at Monday's open.

Pre-Marketsread more

JP Morgan: US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global...

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

World Economyread more

Pompeo: Predictions of oil market 'chaos' after we ditched Iran...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says "simple math" shows there's been no disruption to the global supply of oil since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Oil and Gasread more

The cost of Trump's tariffs has fallen 'entirely' on US...

The bank said in a note that the trade war's impact on U.S. consumer prices is now higher than previously expected.

Marketsread more

Kudlow acknowledges US will pay for China tariffs, contradicting...

Kudlow contradicted President Trump's claims that China alone will pay tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Politicsread more

Kudlow says Trump and Xi are likely to meet at G-20 summit...

Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

Marketsread more

Softbank shares come under pressure after Uber's rough first day...

Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group came under pressure in Monday's trading session following the large losses seen on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day last...

Technologyread more

Mainland Chinese shares decline amid US-China trade uncertainty

Mainland Chinese shares declined by the afternoon on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front, after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last Friday.

Asia Marketsread more

Philippine President Duterte may become more powerful after...

President Rodrigo Duterte is not running in the mid-term elections, but his popularity is expected to affect the vote, analysts said.

Asia Politicsread more

Beijing defiant on trade war: No one should expect China to...

The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it...

World Politicsread more

Euro-skeptics have no alternative to US security and German...

Euro-skeptics will get no mandate in forthcoming parliamentary elections to eviscerate the European Commission and deconstruct the European project of economic and political...

Europe Politicsread more
Tech

Softbank shares come under pressure after Uber's rough first day of trading

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • During the afternoon session in Tokyo on Monday, shares of Softbank Group were down 2.29%.
  • Analysts attributed the weakness in the stock to last week's big declines on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day. Softbank, through its landmark Vision Fund, is a major investor in Uber.
  • In its IPO day on Wall Street last Friday, shares of Uber plunged more than 7%, closing below $42 per share with a market cap of $69.7 billion. Shares of competitor Lyft also dropped more than 7%.
SoftBank Group founder, Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son announces his group's earnings results briefing on May 9, 2019 Tokyo, Japan, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
Alessandro Di Ciommo | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group came under pressure in Monday's trading session in Tokyo following the large losses seen on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day last Friday.

During the afternoon session in Tokyo on Monday, shares of Softbank Group were down 2.29%.

"It's a bit hard to be sure but I think the performance of Uber is probably the biggest driver of Softbank's fall," Dan Baker, an analyst at Morningstar, told CNBC in an email on Monday. Softbank Group, through its landmark Vision Fund, is a major investor in Uber.

"SoftBank is long ride hailing through the Vision Fund and the performance of both Uber and Lyft since listing may have lowered investors' expectations on what SoftBank's investments in the space are worth, " Baker said.

That analysis was echoed by other experts on the company.

"Some who had bought the stock, looking at Uber IPO as a catalyst may have been sellers, said Atul Goyal, a managing director at Jefferies. The analyst added that the ongoing concerns over the U.S.-China tariff situation may have contributed to "softness" in the stock.

In its IPO day on Wall Street last Friday, shares of Uber plunged more than 7%, closing below $42 per share with a market cap of $69.7 billion. Shares of competitor Lyft also dropped more than 7%.

Uber is now the second ride-hailing company to hit the U.S. public market, following Lyft's debut in March. Both companies have been heavily scrutinized for continuing to post big losses, but many investors are also intrigued by the entrance of that sector onto the public exchange.

One investor likened the relationship between Softbank and Uber to that of Lyft and its Japanese backer, Rakuten.

"Rakuten almost became a semi-proxy in Asia ... for Lyft ... price movements in the States," Andrew Jackson, head of Japanese equities at Soochow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia), told CNBC's "Street Signs" last Friday ahead of Uber's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Rakuten last traded down by 3.05%.

— CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.