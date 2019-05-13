Softbank shares come under pressure after Uber's rough first day of trading

China's Commerce Ministry said it would take countermeasures against the American tariff hike. It did not announce what its response would entail but said it "deeply regrets"...World Politicsread more
Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group came under pressure in Monday's trading session in Tokyo following the large losses seen on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day last Friday.
During the afternoon session in Tokyo on Monday, shares of Softbank Group were down 2.29%.
"It's a bit hard to be sure but I think the performance of Uber is probably the biggest driver of Softbank's fall," Dan Baker, an analyst at Morningstar, told CNBC in an email on Monday. Softbank Group, through its landmark Vision Fund, is a major investor in Uber.
"SoftBank is long ride hailing through the Vision Fund and the performance of both Uber and Lyft since listing may have lowered investors' expectations on what SoftBank's investments in the space are worth, " Baker said.
That analysis was echoed by other experts on the company.
"Some who had bought the stock, looking at Uber IPO as a catalyst may have been sellers, said Atul Goyal, a managing director at Jefferies. The analyst added that the ongoing concerns over the U.S.-China tariff situation may have contributed to "softness" in the stock.
In its IPO day on Wall Street last Friday, shares of Uber plunged more than 7%, closing below $42 per share with a market cap of $69.7 billion. Shares of competitor Lyft also dropped more than 7%.
Uber is now the second ride-hailing company to hit the U.S. public market, following Lyft's debut in March. Both companies have been heavily scrutinized for continuing to post big losses, but many investors are also intrigued by the entrance of that sector onto the public exchange.
One investor likened the relationship between Softbank and Uber to that of Lyft and its Japanese backer, Rakuten.
"Rakuten almost became a semi-proxy in Asia ... for Lyft ... price movements in the States," Andrew Jackson, head of Japanese equities at Soochow CSSD Capital Markets (Asia), told CNBC's "Street Signs" last Friday ahead of Uber's debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of Rakuten last traded down by 3.05%.
— CNBC's Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.