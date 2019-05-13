Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two, StoneCo and Tencent Music

Skip Navigation
Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Stock sell-off set to continue Tuesday as Dow Futures open lower

U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

It's not just China: Trump's trade war is raging on several...

Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Here's why Apple is so vulnerable to a trade war with China

Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Dow drops more than 600 points, posts worst day since January

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two, StoneCo...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.

Bitcoin emerges as a global hedge while stocks tumble in US-China...

The world's largest cryptocurrency is up 15% Monday as major U.S. markets churn.

Prepare to pull the trigger on these stocks — We're almost...

The best picks may be in the managed care, insurance and telecommunication spaces.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Take-Two, StoneCo and Tencent Music

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), May 13, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive fell more than 1% during extended trading on Monday after the video game company reported revenue that missed estimates and weak first-quarter guidance. The company cited lower-than-expected revenue from bookings. Take-Two gave a first-quarter revenue forecast of $310 million to $360 million, while analysts had estimated revenue of $418 million.

The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 50 cents on revenue of $488 million. Wall Street analysts had expected revenue of $507 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. 

Shares of Tencent Music dropped more than 6% after the company reported mixed first-quarter earnings. The streaming service developer reported earnings per share of 0.72 Chinese Yuan — higher than analysts' estimates of 0.69 yuan per share — and revenue of 5.74 billion yuan, coming in just under the 5.8 billion yuan projected by analysts.

StoneCo stock jumped nearly 5% after hours, despite the company's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. StoneCo also announced a share buyback program that will go into effect in the second quarter of 2019.

Immersion surged nearly 15% after the company announced that it settled its patent infringement litigation with Samsung, agreeing to a global patent and technology license for quarterly royalties on mobile devices. The technology company also announced that Sony will be licensing its patent portfolio for their upcoming gaming and VR controller. The company also reported first-quarter loss of 35 cents per share on revenue of $5.1 million.