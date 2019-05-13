Skip Navigation
Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Uber, Pinterest & more

Peter Schacknow@peterschack
VIDEO1:0701:07
News Update – Pre-Markets
News Briefing

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Qualcomm The chip maker awarded its executive team stock bonuses after its multibillion settlement with Apple over long-standing patent disputes. That included a stock bonus worth about $3.5 million for CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

Walt Disney Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" topped the weekend box office for the third straight weekend, with $63.1 million in North American ticket sales.

Philip Morris The tobacco producer has suspended a global social media marketing campaign involving its new heated tobacco device. That came in response to inquiries by Reuters into the campaign's use of youth-oriented online personalities.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Teva is among 20 drug companies facing a lawsuit by US states accusing them of scheming to inflate drug prices. Novartis unit Sandoz is another large drugmaker named in the lawsuit.

Weatherford International Weatherford plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The oilfield services company has lost money steadily following the 2014 oil price collapse and has a substantial debt load.

Charter Communications The cable operator is offering its subscribers exclusive original shows starting this month, including a reboot of NBC's popular 1990s sitcom "Mad About You."

Uber The ride-hailing service remains on watch today after dropping 7.6% in its debut session Friday, one of the worst first-day performances ever for a high profile initial public offering.

Nielsen Holdings Nielsen has lowered its sale price in hopes of keeping private equity firm Advent International at the bargaining table, according to the New York Post. Advent is the only remaining bidder for the company best known for TV ratings.

Merck The pharmaceutical giant was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which cited a number of positive factors for the drugmaker including valuation and the ability for its new products to overcome patent headwinds.

Pinterest Citi rates Pinterest a "buy" in new coverage, saying it has done an effective job of growing its audience and monetizing its platform.

KB HomeBarclays upgraded the home builder's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying housing market fundamentals have improved and stabilized but that KB Home's valuation still reflects a deteriorating market.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to show that Qualcomm's CEO Steve Mollenkopf received a stock bonus worth about $3.5 million.