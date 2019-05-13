Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Uber, Pinterest & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.Marketsread more
A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.Trading Nationread more
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.World Economyread more
Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.Marketsread more
Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.Retailread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Qualcomm — The chip maker awarded its executive team stock bonuses after its multibillion settlement with Apple over long-standing patent disputes. That included a stock bonus worth about $3.5 million for CEO Steve Mollenkopf.
Walt Disney — Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" topped the weekend box office for the third straight weekend, with $63.1 million in North American ticket sales.
Philip Morris — The tobacco producer has suspended a global social media marketing campaign involving its new heated tobacco device. That came in response to inquiries by Reuters into the campaign's use of youth-oriented online personalities.
Teva Pharmaceuticals — Teva is among 20 drug companies facing a lawsuit by US states accusing them of scheming to inflate drug prices. Novartis unit Sandoz is another large drugmaker named in the lawsuit.
Weatherford International — Weatherford plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The oilfield services company has lost money steadily following the 2014 oil price collapse and has a substantial debt load.
Charter Communications — The cable operator is offering its subscribers exclusive original shows starting this month, including a reboot of NBC's popular 1990s sitcom "Mad About You."
Uber — The ride-hailing service remains on watch today after dropping 7.6% in its debut session Friday, one of the worst first-day performances ever for a high profile initial public offering.
Nielsen Holdings — Nielsen has lowered its sale price in hopes of keeping private equity firm Advent International at the bargaining table, according to the New York Post. Advent is the only remaining bidder for the company best known for TV ratings.
Merck — The pharmaceutical giant was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which cited a number of positive factors for the drugmaker including valuation and the ability for its new products to overcome patent headwinds.
Pinterest — Citi rates Pinterest a "buy" in new coverage, saying it has done an effective job of growing its audience and monetizing its platform.
KB Home — Barclays upgraded the home builder's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight," saying housing market fundamentals have improved and stabilized but that KB Home's valuation still reflects a deteriorating market.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to show that Qualcomm's CEO Steve Mollenkopf received a stock bonus worth about $3.5 million.