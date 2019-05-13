These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated and they tell a pretty clear story

Chinese President Xi Jinping and members of Chinese delegation attend a working dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump after the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018.

Losses amid the nation's blue-chip Dow stocks are starting to show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

While the Dow Jones industrial average is down about 1,200 points — more than 4% — since President Donald Trump announced last week an increase to tariffs on Chinese goods, the decline has been concentrated among a select few equities.