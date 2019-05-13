These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated and they tell a pretty clear story

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
The Supreme Court, ruling 5-4, allows iPhone users to pursue their antitrust lawsuit against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store.Politicsread more
The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.Technologyread more
Facebook said it will raise the minimum wage it pays to contractors in the Bay Area, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.Technologyread more
Commodities traders and industry groups are keenly awaiting judges' rulings in two federal criminal cases on the question of whether people can be prosecuted for wire fraud...Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Uber shares fell more than 7% on its first day of trading and were down as much as 10% Monday.Technologyread more
Apple launched updates to iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV that let you subscribe to channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
Losses amid the nation's blue-chip Dow stocks are starting to show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.
While the Dow Jones industrial average is down about 1,200 points — more than 4% — since President Donald Trump announced last week an increase to tariffs on Chinese goods, the decline has been concentrated among a select few equities.
Intel, Apple and Caterpillar have all dropped more than 10% in the six trading days since the president's tweet on May 5, when he said that levies on $200 billion of imported goods from China would climb to 25% from 10%. Beijing responded in kind on Monday, saying it would hike taxes on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports, starting on June 1.
Intel in particular may be vulnerable to a deterioration in U.S.-China trade relations, with about 25% of its sales coming from China, according to FactSet data. China represents about 18% of revenues for Apple and 5% for equipment and machinery giant Caterpillar.
Intel fell 2.7% Monday, while Apple dropped 5.4% and Caterpillar lost 5%.
Global aircraft manufacturer and U.S. industrial gem Boeing also slid to start the week, down more than 4% in midday trading. The equity is underperforming the Dow in 2019 thanks to concerns over two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max plane. It also generates about 13% of its total sales from China.
Other Dow-component laggards in recent days include United Technologies, Cisco Systems, 3M and Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banking companies in the world.
Boeing, Caterpillar, 3M, Goldman Sachs and Apple fell into bear market territory Monday, joining Intel and Walgreens Boots Alliance with more than 20% declines from recent highs.
Meanwhile the insurer UnitedHealth Group, a largely domestic business not beholden to the global economy, is still in the green.