Three options strategies for the week: May 13, 2019

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 5-4 against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store, allowing iPhone users to move forward with their...Politicsread more
Direct messaging service Slack is expected to go public later this year with a direct listing on the NYSE.Technologyread more
A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.Trading Nationread more
Stocks are looking at another sharp drop Monday, but Kashkari says broader economic indicators are showing little signs of stress as the two sides ratchet up their tariff...The Fedread more
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.Marketsread more
The CDC confirmed 75 new cases of measles across the country last week, 66 of which were reported in New York.Health and Scienceread more
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.World Economyread more
Investors should pay attention to investments from Uber that will create huge profits like self-driving technology, former GM executive Bob Lutz says.Technologyread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Dan Nathan outlined a put spread in Cisco.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated call buying in Walmart.
Mike Khouw also broke down a straddle trade the 20+ Year Treasury ETF.
Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long SMH June Put Spread. Long EA June Sept call calendar.