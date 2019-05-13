Three options strategies for the week: May 13, 2019

Skip Navigation
Dow drops nearly 500 points after China retaliates with tariff...

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Trump to China President Xi: 'You backed out!'

President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.

Supreme Court rules against Apple in App Store antitrust case

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 5-4 against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store, allowing iPhone users to move forward with their...

Slack says it's going to replace email in its pitch to investors

Direct messaging service Slack is expected to go public later this year with a direct listing on the NYSE.

Grading a stock market dented by the trade war

A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.

Fed's Kashkari says US is 'in a very strong position' on trade...

Stocks are looking at another sharp drop Monday, but Kashkari says broader economic indicators are showing little signs of stress as the two sides ratchet up their tariff...

Boeing shares fall on speculation that China may single it out in...

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

New York measles outbreaks worsen, bringing 2019 total to 839...

The CDC confirmed 75 new cases of measles across the country last week, 66 of which were reported in New York.

JP Morgan: US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global...

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

Uber's 'future is bright' despite dismal market debut: Bob Lutz

Investors should pay attention to investments from Uber that will create huge profits like self-driving technology, former GM executive Bob Lutz says.

Uber skids more than 7%, falling below $39 per share, after...

Uber fall below $39 per share on its second day of trading.

Three options strategies for the week: May 13, 2019

Tyler Bailey
The Final Call: WMT, TLT & CSCO
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan outlined a put spread in Cisco.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated call buying in Walmart

Mike Khouw also broke down a straddle trade the 20+ Year Treasury ETF

Trader disclosure: Dan Nathan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long SMH June Put Spread. Long EA June Sept call calendar.