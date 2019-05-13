Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on remaining $325 billion in Chinese goods

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 500 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.

Politicsread more

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Apple probably won't feel the harm from today's Supreme Court...

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.

Technologyread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Marketsread more

$1.2 trillion in stock market value lost from trade war sell-off

Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.

Market Insiderread more

Higher Chinese tariffs just made your home renovation much more...

The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...

Real Estateread more

Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on $325...

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

Politicsread more

Boeing falls speculation China could single it out in trade war

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

Marketsread more

Amazon will pay workers $10,000 to quit, form delivery companies

The move comes as Amazon is looking for additional package-delivery options.

Enterpriseread more
Politics

Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on remaining $325 billion in Chinese goods

Christina Wilkie@christinawilkie
Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump says he has not "made that decision yet" on whether to put tariffs on another $325 billion in Chinese goods.
  • Trump says China's latest round of retaliatory tariffs represent "a very positive step."
  • Trump confirms he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June. 
VIDEO1:4001:40
Trump: Can't let China take advantage of US any longer
Power Lunch

President Donald Trump said the latest round of retaliatory tariffs announced by China on Monday put the United States in a great position, and represent "a very positive step" in the ongoing trade negotiations. 

China retaliated Monday to President Donald Trump's latest shot in the trade war between the world's two largest economies. Beijing said it would hike tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods to as high as 25%.

"I love the position we're in," Trump said, adding, "There can be some retaliation, but it can't be very substantial by comparison."

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June. 

"We have the right to do [tariffs on] another $325 billion at 25% in additional tariffs" on Chinese goods, Trump said, but he added, "I have not made that decision yet."

The retaliatory moves by the Chinese followed the Trump administration's move Friday to hike duties on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

"We're taking in tens of billions of dollars" in tariffs, Trump said at a White House meeting with visiting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Trump did not mention that the tariff dollars are being paid by U.S. consumers, and not by China. 

The economic conflict widened last week as the two sides struggled to strike a new trade agreement. Trump decided to increase the tariffs following what the U.S. called China's decision to renege on key parts of a developing deal. Equities markets fell Monday after the Chinese retaliated in response.

"We had a deal with China, it was 95% of the way there," Trump said, "and then my representatives...they went to China, and they were told things [that were fully agreed to], we're not gonna get anymore, they're gonna unagree [sic] to them... we're not gonna get anymore. And I said 'good, that's fine, put on the tariffs,'" Trump recounted. 

China's tariff increases, which raised the duties on thousands of products to 25% and 20% from either 10% or 5% previously, target key pieces of Trump's political base, including manufacturing and agriculture. While the tariffs affect technology components and numerous other manufactured products, they also increase duties on goods such as wheat, peanuts, sugar and berries.

U.S. farmers have suffered from price decreases caused in part by China's tariffs, and have grown increasingly unsettled by the escalating trade war.

Trump also said he would use a portion of the revenues that will be paid by consumers buying Chinese goods under the new tariffs to help provide financial relief for farmers.

Trump has aimed to use the tariffs to pressure China into a trade deal. He has pushed Beijing to address what he calls unfair trade practices such as intellectual property theft and massive trade deficits.

