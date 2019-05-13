Treasury yields move lower on US-China trade tensions

Skip Navigation
Here's how China may retaliate to Trump's tariff hike

China's Commerce Ministry said it would take countermeasures against the American tariff hike. It did not announce what its response would entail but said it "deeply regrets"...

World Politicsread more

Dow futures point to more than 200-point decline at Monday's open

U.S. stock market futures pointed to declines across the major indexes at Monday's open.

Pre-Marketsread more

JP Morgan: US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global...

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

World Economyread more

Pompeo: Predictions of oil market 'chaos' after we ditched Iran...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says "simple math" shows there's been no disruption to the global supply of oil since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Oil and Gasread more

The cost of Trump's tariffs has fallen 'entirely' on US...

The bank said in a note that the trade war's impact on U.S. consumer prices is now higher than previously expected.

Marketsread more

Kudlow acknowledges US will pay for China tariffs, contradicting...

Kudlow contradicted President Trump's claims that China alone will pay tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Politicsread more

Kudlow says Trump and Xi are likely to meet at G-20 summit...

Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

Marketsread more

Asia-Pacific's billionaire population tumbled last year

The Asia-Pacific region saw the greatest fall in its billionaire numbers in 2018, according to a new study from Wealth-X.

Earnread more

SoftBank shares come under pressure after Uber's rough first day...

Shares of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group came under pressure in Monday's trading session following the large losses seen on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day last...

Technologyread more

Mainland Chinese shares decline amid US-China trade uncertainty

Mainland Chinese shares declined by the afternoon on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front, after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last Friday.

Asia Marketsread more

Philippine President Duterte may become more powerful after...

President Rodrigo Duterte is not running in the mid-term elections, but his popularity is expected to affect the vote, analysts said.

Asia Politicsread more

Beijing defiant on trade war: No one should expect China to...

The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it...

World Politicsread more
Bonds

Treasury yields move lower on US-China trade tensions

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump said over the weekend that China should act now to make an agreement, or it would risk facing a worse deal in the future.
  • Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida are due to speak at 9.10 a.m. ET.

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday as concerns over the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China took center stage.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4352%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.8625%.

Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that China should act now to make an agreement, or it would risk facing a worse deal in the future. Trump and his Chinese counterpart are likely to meet at G-20 summit due in Japan next month.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

Elsewhere, the calendar is thin with no economic data releases due. In terms of auctions, there will be a sale of $75 billion in 13-week and 26-week bills.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida are due to speak at 9.10 a.m. ET.