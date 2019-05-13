Treasury yields move lower on US-China trade tensions

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday as concerns over the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China took center stage.

At around 01:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4352%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.8625%.

Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that China should act now to make an agreement, or it would risk facing a worse deal in the future. Trump and his Chinese counterpart are likely to meet at G-20 summit due in Japan next month.