What Warren Buffett, Kevin O'Leary and other experts say to do when the market tanks

Warren Buffett: 'Don't watch the market closely'

Even dramatic shifts in the market don't have to be cause for concern, legendary investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett says. Stick to the basics. "Don't watch the market closely," he told CNBC in 2016 amid wild market fluctuations. "If they're trying to buy and sell stocks, and worry when they go down a little bit … and think they should maybe sell them when they go up, they're not going to have very good results."

Buffett emphasized that holding onto investments long-term is crucial if you want them to pay off. "The money is made in investments by investing and by owning good companies for long periods of time," he said. "If they buy good companies, buy them over time, they're going to do fine 10, 20, 30 years from now." In his 2018 shareholder letter, Buffett explained that the markets are always going to be volatile, so the best thing any investor can do, regardless of experience, is to keep a level head.

Ray Dalio: Do 'the opposite' of what your instincts say

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the investment firm Bridgewater Associates, says that although it's tempting to sell when the market begins to drop, giving in to your fear is not a sound strategy. "You can not possibly succeed that way," Dalio said at the Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics. "You've got to do the opposite. It's when you're not scared you probably want to sell and, when you are scared, you probably want to buy." That's because the best times to buy and sell stock often goes against what may seem logical. "The greatest mistake of the individual investor is to think that a market that did well is a good market, rather than a more expensive market. And that a market that did badly is a worse market ... rather than a cheaper market," Dalio explained. Dalio's No.1 piece of advice for average investors is to avoid trying to anticipate or react strongly to market moves at all: "Don't play the game, because it is pros against you," he said.

Kevin O'Leary: 'You should never get emotional'

Don't base your financial decisions on your feelings, warns Kevin O'Leary, a financial expert and investor on ABC's "Shark Tank." Instead, stick to the facts. "Never cry when the market goes down, because it's not crying for you," he told CNBC Make It. "You should never get emotional about the stock market."

When investing, think long-term. "You'll see the markets go up and down," O'Leary said. "But over a long period of time — and this has been consistent since the beginning of stocks in America — they grow over time because the companies and the economy grows over time." O'Leary recommends investments like exchange traded funds, which are buckets of securities that track an index, because they are inexpensive and tax efficient. But if you do choose to invest in individual companies, you should buy ones that are "profitable and that have good balance sheets that pay dividends," he said.

