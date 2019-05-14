Morgan Stanley upgrades Coca-Cola to overweight: 'Coke is now our top mega-cap staples pick'

U.S. equity futures were in the green Tuesday as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump offered a projection about how much longer the U.S. and China could be locked in heated trade negotiations.Politicsread more
The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.Traderead more
Walmart's rollout of next-day delivery will begin in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California this week, before reaching 75% of the country by the end of the year.Retailread more
After crashing in value a fresh wave of buying appears to be hitting the market.Cryptocurrencyread more
The Financial Times reported Monday that an Israel-based company was able to successfully install malware that could have been used for surveillance on phone calls made over...Cybersecurityread more
Bayer on Monday was ordered by a California jury to pay $2 billion to a couple who say they were diagnosed with cancer after using the company's weedkiller Roundup.Health and Scienceread more
Attorney General William Barr has appointed a U.S. attorney to examine the origins of the Russia investigation and determine if intelligence collection involving the Trump...Politicsread more
Torturously slow recoveries from recessions and low inflation are here to stay unless policymakers can get a better grip on how to stabilize the global economy in an era of...The Fedread more
CNBC's David Reid says it is high time for social media giants to take on all the responsibilities of the fully grown global companies that they have become.Commentaryread more
A spokeswoman for Amnesty International U.S.A. said the organization was told that it is "not the best tenant" for a building owned by a Chinese state-owned enterprise,...World Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola on Tuesday, saying the stock is trading at a very attractive valuation based on its history and relative to likely better-than-expected earnings in coming years.
The firm upgraded Coca-Cola to overweight from equal weight and raised the 12-month price target to $55 from $52. Coca-Cola closed Monday at $48.05, slightly higher for 2019.
"Coke is now our top mega-cap staples pick," wrote analyst Dara Mohsenian in a note to clients. "We believe KO offers a clearly superior growth outlook vs. CPG (consumer packaged goods) peers, with stronger pricing power, favorable strategy tweaks, solid volume growth, and rebounding emerging market trends, which are not reflected in relative valuation below historical long-term (LT) averages."
Coca-Cola shares rose 1% in premarket trading Tuesday. The shares trade at 22.3 price-earnings ration based on the next 12 months' earnings. That's about even with PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble when historically the stock has traded at a valuation above peers.
"Surprisingly, despite clear historical proof, this is not being recognized in valuation at what we see as an unfair discount to peers," states the analyst.
Mohsenian raised 2020 and 2021 earnings per share estimates by 0.4% and 1.7% respectively and the analyst is now above the consensus estimates on Wall Street.
— With reporting by Michael Bloom