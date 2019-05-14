Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Volkswagen, Amazon, Facebook, CVS & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Take-Two Interactive — Take-Two reported adjusted quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was below Wall Street forecasts, however, and the company gave a weaker-than-expected outlook as it continues to face intense competition from Fortnite and other popular games.

CyberArk Software — The cybersecurity software company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 56 cents per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts. CyberArk said it had record cash flow during the quarter, and issued a better-than-expected full-year earnings forecast.

Volkswagen — Volkswagen said it would move ahead with a plan to list its Traton truck unit in Germany later this year, in what would be that country's biggest initial public offering of 2019.

Vodafone — Vodafone cut its quarterly dividend by more than 40%, as the telecommunications company tries to deal with rising costs and tougher competition.

Tencent Music — Tencent reported better-than-expected profit for its latest quarter, although its revenue was slightly below analysts' forecasts. The China-based music streaming service said its bottom line was helped by charging for a greater percentage of its content.

Amazon.com — Amazon expanded its lead as the world's most valuable retail brand in an annual survey from advertising firm WPP. The survey said Amazon's brand value jumped 91% over the past year to $316 billion, while No. 2 Alibaba saw its value rise 48% to $131 billion.

Facebook — Facebook could be subject to 20 years of government oversight as part of a potential agreement with the U.S. government, according to a source familiar with the discussions who spoke to Reuters.

Walmart — Walmart will expand its next-day delivery service to more US homes. Free next-day shipping for about 200,000 products will now be offered in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and southern California, with Walmart planning further expansion later this year. Walmart's move comes after rival Amazon said it would spend $800 million to expand one-day delivery.

CVS Health — CVS will be involved in up to three days of hearings next month regarding its $69 billion merger with insurer Aetna. The deal has already closed, but still needs final court approval.

T-Mobile — T-Mobile and Sprint are considering concessions to win approval for their planned $26.5 billion merger deal, according to a Bloomberg report. Among the options: a separation and sale by the mobile carriers of their pre-paid businesses.

Coca-Cola — Coca-Cola was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Morgan Stanley, which said the beverage giant's growth prospects are not reflected in the current valuation.

Tyson Foods — The meat producer was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Credit Suisse, which thinks the current stock price does not reflect the potential for higher chicken, beef, and pork prices from the outbreak of African Swine Fever.