Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Agios, Farfetch, Cisco and more

Luxury fashion items sit on display beside tablet devices at the launch of the Farfetch "Store of the Future" pop-up exhibition, at the Design Museum in London, U.K., on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Cisco Systems rose more than 2.5% in extended trading Wednesday after the networking hardware company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results. Cisco reported earnings of 78 cents per share, 1 cent above Wall Street's estimates, and revenue of $12.96 billion, $70 million above estimates.

The company also gave strong guidance for the fourth quarter with estimated earnings per share and revenue both coming in higher than Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Farfetch stock fell 4% after the luxury online retailer reported mixed first-quarter results. Farfetch reported a loss of 22 cents per share, worse than the expected loss of 16 cents per share, and revenue of $174.1 million, higher than the expected $171.1 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The retailer reported a gross merchandise volume of $419 million, compared with analyst estimates of $407 million.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals surged more than 12% in after-hours trading after the drug maker announced the completion of the the third phase of a global trial for its cancer medication Tibsovo. The medication showed a statistically significant improvement in leukemia patients whose cancer is at an advanced stage.

The company plans to present a full analysis of the trial to the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress later this year, and will submit a new drug application by the end of 2019.

Virtusa stock plummeted nearly 24% after the information technology company reported fourth-quarter results that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $328 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $331 million. Virtusa also issued EPS and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the 2020 fiscal year that came in below Wall Street estimates.

Shares of Flowers Foods jumped 5% after the baked foods maker reported its quarterly sales jumped 4.8% to $1.26 billion.

Dillard's stock tanked 8% after the retailer reported first-quarter earnings. Dillard's reported earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, in line with expectations.