Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Agios, Farfetch, Cisco and more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.Economyread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.Politicsread more
U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.Real Estateread more
CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Shanghai-based YITU Technology has gained wide recognition for its facial scan platform that can identify a person from a database of at least 2 billion people in a matter of...CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Cisco Systems rose more than 2.5% in extended trading Wednesday after the networking hardware company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results. Cisco reported earnings of 78 cents per share, 1 cent above Wall Street's estimates, and revenue of $12.96 billion, $70 million above estimates.
The company also gave strong guidance for the fourth quarter with estimated earnings per share and revenue both coming in higher than Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Farfetch stock fell 4% after the luxury online retailer reported mixed first-quarter results. Farfetch reported a loss of 22 cents per share, worse than the expected loss of 16 cents per share, and revenue of $174.1 million, higher than the expected $171.1 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. The retailer reported a gross merchandise volume of $419 million, compared with analyst estimates of $407 million.
Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals surged more than 12% in after-hours trading after the drug maker announced the completion of the the third phase of a global trial for its cancer medication Tibsovo. The medication showed a statistically significant improvement in leukemia patients whose cancer is at an advanced stage.
The company plans to present a full analysis of the trial to the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress later this year, and will submit a new drug application by the end of 2019.
Virtusa stock plummeted nearly 24% after the information technology company reported fourth-quarter results that missed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $328 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $331 million. Virtusa also issued EPS and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the 2020 fiscal year that came in below Wall Street estimates.
Shares of Flowers Foods jumped 5% after the baked foods maker reported its quarterly sales jumped 4.8% to $1.26 billion.
Dillard's stock tanked 8% after the retailer reported first-quarter earnings. Dillard's reported earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $1.5 billion, in line with expectations.