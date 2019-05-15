Trump's White House just put up an online form for people to complain about social media censorship

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.Economyread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.Real Estateread more
CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on ThursdayInvestingread more
First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 220,000 for the most recent week, down from the 228,000 claims reported for the previous week.Economyread more
Stocks like Ford and U.S. Steel may be caught in the middle of the trade war, but they could actually benefit from it, one expert says.Trading Nationread more
The Trump Administration on Wednesday opened an online form where Americans can share instances in which they've been censored by social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.
The form asks users to share their contact information, social media links, their citizenship and residency status and links or screenshots of any social media content they've posted that was censored by Facebook or its Instagram service, Twitter, or Google's YouTube.
"This permission grants the U.S. Government a license to use, edit, display, publish, broadcast, transmit, post, or otherwise distribute all or part of the Content (including edited, composite, or derivative works made therefrom)," reads the user agreement for the form.
The White House's new form comes as more politicians are pushing for regulation against online platforms, with a focus on Facebook specifically. Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said they would consider breaking up Facebook.
Meanwhile, Facebook is expecting to be hit with a fine of up to $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission related to the company's March 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political consulting firm improperly accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users.
