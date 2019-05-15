Trump's White House just put up an online form for people to complain about social media censorship

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Pfizer, PG&E,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth, in 'good...

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

US housing starts rose more than expected in April

U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.

Meet the 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Pfizer,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 220,000 for the most recent week, down from the 228,000 claims reported for the previous week.

These stocks are poised to win big from the trade war, two...

Stocks like Ford and U.S. Steel may be caught in the middle of the trade war, but they could actually benefit from it, one expert says.

It's up to Mueller if he wants to testify to Congress, attorney...

"It's Bob's call whether he wants to testify," Barr told The Wall Street Journal.

Tech

Trump's White House just put up an online form for people to complain about social media censorship

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • The Trump Administration on Wednesday opened an online form where Americans can share instances in which they've been censored by social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube. 
  • The form asks users to share their contact information, social media links, their citizenship and residency status and links or screenshots of any social media content they've posted that was censored by the likes of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube. 
Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey gestures while interacting with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in New Delhi on November 12, 2018.
Prakash Singh | AFP | Getty Images

The Trump Administration on Wednesday opened an online form where Americans can share instances in which they've been censored by social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

The form asks users to share their contact information, social media links, their citizenship and residency status and links or screenshots of any social media content they've posted that was censored by Facebook or its Instagram service, Twitter, or Google's YouTube.

"This permission grants the U.S. Government a license to use, edit, display, publish, broadcast, transmit, post, or otherwise distribute all or part of the Content (including edited, composite, or derivative works made therefrom)," reads the user agreement for the form.

The White House's new form comes as more politicians are pushing for regulation against online platforms, with a focus on Facebook specifically. Multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates including Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said they would consider breaking up Facebook.

Meanwhile, Facebook is expecting to be hit with a fine of up to $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission related to the company's March 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a political consulting firm improperly accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users.

