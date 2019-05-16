A group of companies that sell mostly to the government could be a trade war haven

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.Economyread more
The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.Economyread more
CNBC did a deep dive through sell-side stock research since the trade war escalated to find companies that analysts are singling out in their respective coverage universes.Marketsread more
Huawei chief security officer Andy Purdy and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff describe the decade-long disconnect between the U.S. and the Chinese telecom...Cybersecurityread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
The Federal Reserve erred by raising interest rates during the recovery, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says.The Fedread more
The trade war with China might drag on for a while, experts say. In the meantime, investors can take these steps to keep their investments safe.Personal Financeread more
Nearly 45 million Americans will reach the general age of first-time home buyers in the next 10 years, 3.1 million more than in the 10 years prior, according to a recent...Politicsread more
Nimble, a venture capital-backed start-up, wants to help thousands of independent pharmacies go digital.Technologyread more
The government services sector may be a safe haven for investors in a time of tariffs, according to Wells Fargo.