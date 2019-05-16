A group of companies that sell mostly to the government could be a trade war haven

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

US-China trade war worries caused analysts to bail on these...

CNBC did a deep dive through sell-side stock research since the trade war escalated to find companies that analysts are singling out in their respective coverage universes.

This is why there's been a decade-long disconnect between Huawei...

Huawei chief security officer Andy Purdy and former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff describe the decade-long disconnect between the U.S. and the Chinese telecom...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Cisco Systems, Walmart,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Fed's Kashkari: Rate hikes 'were not called for,' policy has been...

The Federal Reserve erred by raising interest rates during the recovery, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says.

How to invest during a trade war

The trade war with China might drag on for a while, experts say. In the meantime, investors can take these steps to keep their investments safe.

Coming wave of millennial homebuyers a good sign for US housing...

Nearly 45 million Americans will reach the general age of first-time home buyers in the next 10 years, 3.1 million more than in the 10 years prior, according to a recent...

Nimble Pharmacy is working to help local pharmacies deliver drugs

Nimble, a venture capital-backed start-up, wants to help thousands of independent pharmacies go digital.

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

A group of companies that sell mostly to the government could be a trade war haven

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Booz Allen Hamilton Cyber Solution Center.
Jeffrey MacMillan | Washington Post | Getty Images

The government services sector may be a safe haven for investors in a time of tariffs, according to Wells Fargo.