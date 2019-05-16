Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Nvidia, Applied Materials and more

A banner for the online image board Pinterest Inc. hangs from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning that Pinterest makes its initial public offering on April 18, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Pinterest plummeted more than 15% during extended trading on Thursday after the company posted disappointing first-quarter earnings in its first report since going public. The company reported a loss of 32 cents per share, while a Refinitiv consensus had estimated a loss of 11 cents per share. It posted revenues of $201.9 million, slightly higher than the expected $200.6 million.

Pinterest gave revenue guidance of between $1.06 billion and $1.08 billion for the 2019 fiscal year, which would mark the first time the company cracks the $1-billion mark.

Shares of Nvida jumped nearly 6% after the computer game company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 88 cents per share on revenues of $2.22 billion, while analysts had anticipated earnings of 81 cents per share on revenues of $2.20 billion.

Shares of Applied Materials surged at least 6% after the manufacturing company reported second-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 70 cents per share on revenues of $3.54 billion, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenues of $3.48 billion.

Shares of Baidu tumbled more than 8% after the China-based technology company reported first-quarter revenues that missed earnings and revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 2.77 Chinese yuan per share on revenues of 24.12 billion yuan, while analysts had estimated earnings of 2.89 yuan per share on revenues of 24.16 billion yuan. The company also announced a U.S. $1 billion stock buyback program.