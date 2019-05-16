Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Nvidia, Applied Materials and more

Skip Navigation
China has plenty of ways to get back at US for treatment of...

China has plenty of ways it can retaliate against U.S. treatment of Huawei, and U.S. companies could feel the brunt of it.

Cramer: Trump shows he doesn't care his hits on China hurt...

The executive action against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei "was a major escalation from the White House," Jim Cramer says.

Nvidia sees brief pop after earnings beat

Nvidia managed to beat estimates for earnings and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter even as revenue was down some 31%.

Pinterest shares plunge 15% after reporting larger-than-expected...

Pinterest released its first-quarter 2019 earnings report after the bell on Thursday.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Nvidia,...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.

Credit card rates are now at their highest level in history and...

It costs more than ever to pay with a credit card, which could be a drag on economic growth.

Architect I.M. Pei dies at age 102

I.M. Pei, whose modern designs and high-profile projects made him one of the best-known and most prolific architects of the 20th century, has died, the New York Times reported...

Boeing has completed a software update for 737 Max system linked...

Boeing has completed a software fix for its 737 Max airplanes, which have been grounded since mid-March after two of the aircraft crashed in less than five months, killing a...

Dow jumps more than 200 points, posts 3-day winning streak

Stocks rose as sentiment was boosted by strong earnings from Walmart and Cisco Systems while banks climbed on higher rates.

Facebook has struggled to hire talent since the Cambridge...

Former Facebook recruiters told CNBC that the tech company has experienced a significant decrease in its job offer acceptance rates.

Michael Flynn told special counsel about possible attempts to...

The former national security advisor not only told investigators about these communications, but Flynn also provided the special counsel's office with a voicemail of one...

SoFi CEO reveals what he learned about millennial stock investing...

Early investors are showing "that they don't want to put a lot of money at risk," SoFi CEO Anthony Soto says.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Nvidia, Applied Materials and more

Nadine El-Bawab@nadineelbawab
A banner for the online image board Pinterest Inc. hangs from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the morning that Pinterest makes its initial public offering on April 18, 2019 in New York City.
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Pinterest plummeted more than 15% during extended trading on Thursday after the company posted disappointing first-quarter earnings in its first report since going public. The company reported a loss of 32 cents per share, while a Refinitiv consensus had estimated a loss of 11 cents per share. It posted revenues of $201.9 million, slightly higher than the expected $200.6 million.

Pinterest gave revenue guidance of between $1.06 billion and $1.08 billion for the 2019 fiscal year, which would mark the first time the company cracks the $1-billion mark.

Shares of Nvida jumped nearly 6% after the computer game company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 88 cents per share on revenues of $2.22 billion, while analysts had anticipated earnings of 81 cents per share on revenues of $2.20 billion.

Shares of Applied Materials surged at least 6% after the manufacturing company reported second-quarter results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 70 cents per share on revenues of $3.54 billion, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 66 cents per share on revenues of $3.48 billion.

Shares of Baidu tumbled more than 8% after the China-based technology company reported first-quarter revenues that missed earnings and revenue estimates. The company reported earnings of 2.77 Chinese yuan per share on revenues of 24.12 billion yuan, while analysts had estimated earnings of 2.89 yuan per share on revenues of 24.16 billion yuan. The company also announced a  U.S. $1 billion stock buyback program.