US-China trade war worries caused analysts to bail on these stocks

The ramifications of the U.S.- China trade war are being felt far and wide. Now, the dispute is causing Wall Street analysts to take drastic measures and remove their buy ratings on stocks in their coverage universes.

Companies feeling the heat cover a wide range of sectors and it appears almost no one is being spared. They include stocks like Owens Corning, American Eagle, Melco Resorts, Duke Realty, G-III, Steven Madden, and China Southern Airlines.

While the S&P 500 hit an all time high in April, it's now down over 2% this month due to the ongoing trade escalation.

The retail sector is one group widely believed to be among the most vulnerable to tariffs, according to many analysts.

This week Piper Jaffray decided they had seen enough and downgraded Steven Madden and G-III Apparel over the dispute. "We are downgrading SHOO & GIII from OW to Neutral as tariff rhetoric accelerates across our group weighing on names that have large U.S. businesses & a disproportionate share of production in China," analyst Erinn Murphy said.

"Even if there is tariff relief in the next month--we are not certain we'll see a full recovery of the multiples," she said.

Steven Madden is down more than 2% while G-III is down over 13% this week.

The feeling was mutual over at Wedbush where analyst Jen Redding downgraded American Eagle Outfitters.

"Although we continue to remain bullish on American Eagle over the long term, we now have less conviction in runway for shares as we approach our price target in what we view as an increasingly volatile retail environment, until investor visibility into a US-China trade settlement improves, and are stepping to the sidelines for now," she said.

Shares are down more than 6% this week.