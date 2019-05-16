European stocks rebound to hit day's high as trade fears fade

European stocks traded higher Thursday as markets recovered from an early rattle caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed targeting of Chinese tech firm Huawei. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit a day high in late-morning trade.

The STOXX 600 was up by around 0.4%, basic resources leading the gains with a 1.75% climb, while autos struggled to make headway, slipping 0.4%.

Thyssenkrupp was the strongest performer, its stock rising 6.9% on reports that Finland's Kone is assessing the viability of a bid for the German industrial company's elevators division. Kone shares traded 4.1% higher.

In Asia, shares were mixed in Thursday afternoon trade after the U.S. took aim at Huawei again, with President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency over threats against U.S. technology. The move, done via executive order, is expected to precede a ban on American firms dealing with the Chinese telecommunications company.

However, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to CNBC Thursday and poured cold water on the idea of implementing protectionist measures on tech companies like Huawei.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong shares recovered from an early slip to trade slightly higher in the afternoon, while stocks in Japan and South Korea finished in the red.

Stateside, investors will be monitoring a volatile market environment after stocks rose Wednesday following multiple sources telling CNBC of the delay to auto tariffs. This came after a market sell-off Monday as the trade war between the world's largest economies gathered pace.

Trade tensions, however, continued to weigh on investor sentiment as Trump declared a national emergency over threats against American technology.