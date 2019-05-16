Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economyread more

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economyread more

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retailread more

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technologyread more

Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that kept breaking

Samsung has reportedly fixed issues with its folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, and is planning to release it next month.

Technologyread more

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlinesread more

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nationread more

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.

Technologyread more

Investors grill Altria CEO over $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette...

Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.

Health and Scienceread more

Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong...

Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.

Wall Streetread more

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technologyread more

5 states sue OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma amid opioid epidemic

Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Tech

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Deirdre Bosa@dee_bosa
Key Points
  • Apple's former retail chief Angela Ahrendts is joining Airbnb's board, the company announced Thursday.
  • Ahrendts is now the third independent, non-affiliated member of Airbnb's Board of Directors.
  • The announcement comes as Airbnb is preparing for an initial public offering.
VIDEO0:3700:37
Former Apple exec Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board
Squawk Alley

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts is joining Airbnb's board, the company announced Thursday.

The former Burberry CEO led Apple's retail and online stores for five years before the company announced her departure earlier this year. Ahrendts had been one of the highest-paid employees at Apple with a total compensation of $26.5 million in 2018, according to Apple's proxy statement from Jan. 8, 2019. During that same year, CEO Tim Cook made $15.7 million in total compensation that year, according to the filing.

At Apple, Ahrendts used the company's physical stores to attract customers and develop the brand through in-store programs like "Today at Apple." In the announcement, Airbnb said her work around "building community among customers" would be an asset to the board.

Ahrendts is now Airbnb's third independent, non-affiliated board member, the company said. She joins former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and former Pixar CFO Ann Mather as an independent board member.

The board announcement comes as Airbnb is preparing for an initial public offering, which CEO Brian Chesky told CNBC could be ready as soon as later this year.

Watch: CNBC's 2017 conversation with outgoing Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts

VIDEO2:0402:04
CNBC’s 2017 conversation with outgoing Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts
The Bottom Line