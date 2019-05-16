Former Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong here'

Skip Navigation
Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Samsung may have a fix for its folding phone that kept breaking

Samsung has reportedly fixed issues with its folding phone, the Galaxy Fold, and is planning to release it next month.

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Former Apple retail boss Angela Ahrendts joins Airbnb's board

Angela Ahrendts previously served as the chief executive at Burberry.

Investors grill Altria CEO over $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette...

Altria shareholders grilled CEO Howard Willard on his $12.8 billion bet on e-cigarette giant Juul at the company's annual shareholder meeting Thursday.

Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong...

Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

5 states sue OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma amid opioid epidemic

Five state attorneys general have announced new lawsuits against the maker of OxyContin as they seek to hold the drug industry responsible for an opioid crisis.

Former Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein on Trump's tariffs: 'I don't think he's wrong here'

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Trump's stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.
  • "Sometimes you engage in behavior that's bad for you because you can't bring the other side to a reasonable conclusion...until you establish who has more at stake," Blankfein told Politico.
Lloyd Blankfein, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Former Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein agrees with President Donald Trump's tough stance on tariffs in the ongoing trade war with China, Politico reported Thursday.

"I don't think he's wrong here," said Blankfein to the publication.

As a surprise to some, Blankfein defended Trump's actions with China and rebuked television pundits for "missing the point" on the president's tariffs.

"Of course it's bad for everybody," the former Goldman CEO told Politico. "Sometimes you engage in behavior that's bad for you because you can't bring the other side to a reasonable conclusion...until you establish who has more at stake."

Investors are bracing for the possibility of more tariffs as the trade war between the United States and China has escalated since the beginning of May. Last week, President Trump hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of imports. Trump also threatened to put new tariffs on an additional round of goods.

"Do I think this is a negotiating tactic? Yes. Do I think it could backfire on us? Yes. But if we don't do anything, this will just go on for a lot longer," he said.

On Tuesday, Blankfein tweeted that tariffs aren't a bad idea and will hurt China in the long term. "Tariffs might be an effective negotiating tool," he said in the tweet.

Blankfein went on to say that ultimately China bears the cost of tariffs. Tariffs may cause U.S. buyers to switch their purchases to local or non-Chinese companies, which will cause Chinese companies to lose revenues, he said.

