Dow set to rise more than 100 points as Cisco and Walmart gain on earnings

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Walmart, Pfizer, PG&E,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a continued pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade agreement.

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump right on China tariffs because...

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.

US housing starts rose more than expected in April

U.S. housing starts were expected to total 1.205 million in April, up from the 1.139 million starts reported for the previous month.

Meet the 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 companies

CNBC reveals the 2019 Disruptor 50 list, identifying start-ups on the cutting edge of huge consumer, technology and business shifts — and already worth billions.

This Chinese facial recognition start-up can identify a person in...

Shanghai-based YITU Technology has gained wide recognition for its facial scan platform that can identify a person from a database of at least 2 billion people in a matter of...

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Macy's, Pfizer,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday

US weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits were expected to total 220,000 for the most recent week, down from the 228,000 claims reported for the previous week.

Dow set to rise more than 100 points as Cisco and Walmart gain on earnings

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Markets expected to open higher despite US-China trade uncertainty
U.S. stock index futures pointed to positive start to the trading day on Thursday as investors weigh strong earnings against lingering trade-war fears.

At 6:45 a.m., Dow Jones Industrial Average futures pointed to a gain of 109 points at the open. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were also higher.

Shares of Cisco Systems outperformed in the premarket, trading 3.5% higher on the back of quarterly numbers that topped analyst expectations. The company also issued on Wednesday better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter. Walmart also reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations, sending its stock up 1.4% before the bell.

But the gains were capped as Wall Street continued to fret over the ongoing trade spat between China and the U.S. Investors had largely priced in the two countries striking a deal this month. Instead, the U.S. hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. China retaliated with higher tariffs on $60 billion worth of goods.

On top of that,  President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday a national emergency over threats against American technology. This move is expected to be followed by a ban on U.S. firms doing business with Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications company.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the addition of Huawei Technologies and its affiliates to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List, making it more difficult for the Chinese telecom giant to conduct business with U.S. companies.

The major stock indexes are all down more than 3% this month.

Trade worries were eased slightly on Wednesday after CNBC reported  Trump plans to postpone auto tariffs by up to six months. The White House faces a Saturday deadline to decide whether to slap duties on car and auto part imports over national security concerns.

The news sent stock higher for the day, with the Dow erasing a 190-point decline. 

On the data front, investors will be watching housing starts, weekly jobless figures, and a Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook at 8:30 a.m. ET.