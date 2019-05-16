Goldman Sachs cuts exposure to emerging markets on US-China trade tensions

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China has cut its holdings of US debt to the lowest level in two...

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.

Economyread more

Trump's tariffs are equivalent to one of the largest tax...

A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.

Economyread more

Walmart earnings beat as investments fuel sales growth

Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.

Retailread more

Amazon just announced a new version of its $50 tablet

Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.

Technologyread more

There are 2 events ahead that could be big stock market movers,...

Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.

Trading Nationread more

Here's how Trump's latest executive order could affect Huawei

Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."

Technologyread more

Audio recording shows Boeing resisted pilots' pleas for 737 Max...

Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...

Airlinesread more

Selling because of the trade war turbluence could cost you a lot...

Investors who tried to time the market and missed the 10 best days between 2003 and 2018 posted about half the return of those who remained fully invested, according to data...

Marketsread more

The first 5G phone launches today for $1,300

Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first phone that supports its 5G network without an accessory.

Technologyread more

Billionaire Ken Langone: Trump right on China tariffs because...

"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.

Politicsread more

76ers co-owner jokes about 'hatred' for rapper Drake using cruse...

Drake used his sports cruse against the Sixers on Sunday, but used it to help in this week's NBA Draft Lottery, says billionaire Michael Rubin.

Sportsread more

Dollar Tree is the 'poster child' for tariff risk, according to...

With direct imports from China on 40% to 42% of its merchandise, Dollar Tree is the perfect candidate to get hit hard by the trade war.

Investingread more
Emerging Markets

Goldman Sachs cuts exposure to emerging markets on US-China trade tensions

Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Key Points
  • Emerging markets are heavily dependant on cheap capital from the Fed and are very sensitive to a change in the course of monetary policy in the U.S.
  • Rising trade tensions has kept stocks across the globe on edge with investors seeing big moves in indexes.
  • The major stock indexes stateside are all down more than 3% this month.

The investment management arm of Goldman Sachs scaled back its "overweight" exposure to emerging market assets Thursday, amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

"We have scaled back overweight exposure to EM (emerging market) currencies and EM debt until we gain clarity on the direction of travel for both U.S.-China trade relations and global growth, with the two being interconnected," Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) said in a note published Thursday.

Flows into emerging markets can be dependent on cheap capital from the Federal Reserve and are very sensitive to a change in monetary policy in the U.S. Add to that domestic factors such as high current account deficits, weak currencies and a dependence on commodities, these markets can make for a risky investment.

High risk may lead to higher returns, but for now the MSCI emerging markets index has fallen more than 11% over a 12-month period. Meanwhile, the major stock indexes stateside are all down more than 3% this month.

Last week, the U.S. raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China from 10% to 25%. In addition to this, President Donald Trump indicated that more tariffs will be applied to roughly $300 billion worth of goods imported from China. 

China retaliated with tariffs worth $60 billion of goods imported from the U.S. from June 1. "These events mark an abrupt escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions after a period of relative calm since the fourth-quarter of 2018," GSAM said in a note. 

Trade worries were eased slightly on Wednesday after CNBC reported Trump's plans to postpone auto tariffs by up to six months. The White House faces a Saturday deadline to decide whether to slap duties on car and auto part imports over national security concerns.

However, this didn't last long as Trump declared on Wednesday a national emergency over threats against American technology. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the addition of Huawei Technologies and its affiliates to the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Entity List, making it more difficult for the Chinese telecom giant to conduct business with U.S. companies.