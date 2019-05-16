Skip Navigation
This map shows how much money a family of 4 needs to earn to get by in every US state

This map shows the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs for a family of four without relying on outside help, including factors such as housing, food, child care and health insurance, in addition to other regular costs. All data from MIT's Living Wage calculator.
CNBC Make It | MapInSeconds.com

Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount you need to make to get by and support a family can vary by a lot. While a household of two adults and two children can manage on less than $60,000 a year in Tennessee, for example, it takes at least $88,000 a year to make ends meet in New York.

That's according to updated data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without dipping into poverty or relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as food, housing, child care and health insurance, in addition to other regular costs, and doesn't include conveniences or luxuries such as restaurant meals, vacations or money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a family of four in every U.S. state.

Alabama
  • Total required income before taxes: $61,895
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,086
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Alaska
  • Total required income before taxes: $74,247
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,239
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Arizona
  • Total required income before taxes: $68,786
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,484
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Phoenix, Arizona.
Dennis Macdonald | Getty Images
Arkansas
  • Total required income before taxes: $59,001
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,584
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
California
  • Total required income before taxes: $81,056
  • Estimated housing costs: $19,875
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Colorado
  • Total required income before taxes: $73,132
  • Estimated housing costs: $14,799
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Connecticut
  • Total required income before taxes: $74,216
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,670
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
Delaware
  • Total required income before taxes: $67,632
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,456
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Downtown in Rehobeth Beach, a popular summer vacation town on the Delaware coast.
Darren LoPrinzi | Moment Mobile | Getty Images
Florida
  • Total required income before taxes: $66,057
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,259
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Georgia
  • Total required income before taxes: $63,209
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,932
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Hawaii
  • Total required income before taxes: $68,971
  • Estimated housing costs: $22,314
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Idaho
  • Total required income before taxes: $65,675
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,609
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Illinois
  • Total required income before taxes: $69,760
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,564
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Chicago, Illinois.
Twenty20
Indiana
  • Total required income before taxes: $63,014
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,641
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Iowa
  • Total required income before taxes: $62,066
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,244
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Kansas
  • Total required income before taxes: $61,158
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,700
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Kentucky
  • Total required income before taxes: $64,017
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,872
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Louisiana
  • Total required income before taxes: $61,643
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,261
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Maine
  • Total required income before taxes: $66,125
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,284
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
Maryland
  • Total required income before taxes: $76,043
  • Estimated housing costs: $18,196
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Massachusetts
  • Total required income before taxes: $75,418
  • Estimated housing costs: $17,721
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
Michigan
  • Total required income before taxes: $64,858
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,382
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Minnesota
  • Total required income before taxes: $68,948
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,607
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photography | E+ | Getty Images
Mississippi
  • Total required income before taxes: $54,933
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,009
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Missouri
  • Total required income before taxes: $62,943
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,597
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Montana
  • Total required income before taxes: $69,128
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,001
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Nebraska
  • Total required income before taxes: $64,281
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,699
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Nevada
  • Total required income before taxes: $67,137
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,581
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
The Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Doug McKinley | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
New Hampshire
  • Total required income before taxes: $66,943
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,761
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
New Jersey
  • Total required income before taxes: $75,884
  • Estimated housing costs: $17,409
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
New Mexico
  • Total required income before taxes: $66,852
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,859
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
New York
  • Total required income before taxes: $88,056
  • Estimated housing costs: $17,896
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
North Carolina
  • Total required income before taxes: $63,522
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,146
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images
North Dakota
  • Total required income before taxes: $62,697
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,166
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Ohio
  • Total required income before taxes: $61,763
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,450
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Oklahoma
  • Total required income before taxes: $64,413
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,544
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Oregon
  • Total required income before taxes: $72,312
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,166
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Pennsylvania
  • Total required income before taxes: $65,502
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,070
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Jon Lovette | DigitalVision | Getty Images
Rhode Island
  • Total required income before taxes: $70,153
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,375
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
South Carolina
  • Total required income before taxes: $59,902
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,168
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
South Dakota
  • Total required income before taxes: $60,064
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,936
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Tennessee
  • Total required income before taxes: $58,199
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,723
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Texas
  • Total required income before taxes: $61,501
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,880
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Dallas, Texas.
joe daniel price | Moment | Getty Images
Utah
  • Total required income before taxes: $67,277
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,963
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
Vermont
  • Total required income before taxes: $68,657
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,744
  • Estimated food costs: $10,245
Virginia
  • Total required income before taxes: $72,223
  • Estimated housing costs: $14,900
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Washington
  • Total required income before taxes: $72,673
  • Estimated housing costs: $16,321
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529
West Virginia
  • Total required income before taxes: $60,313
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,749
  • Estimated food costs: $8,822
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.
Twenty20
Wisconsin
  • Total required income before taxes: $66,742
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,115
  • Estimated food costs: $9,012
Wyoming
  • Total required income before taxes: $67,888
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,227
  • Estimated food costs: $10,529

This map shows how much money a single person needs to earn to get by in every US state

