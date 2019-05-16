This map shows how much money a family of 4 needs to earn to get by in every US state

Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount you need to make to get by and support a family can vary by a lot. While a household of two adults and two children can manage on less than $60,000 a year in Tennessee, for example, it takes at least $88,000 a year to make ends meet in New York.

That's according to updated data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without dipping into poverty or relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as food, housing, child care and health insurance, in addition to other regular costs, and doesn't include conveniences or luxuries such as restaurant meals, vacations or money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a family of four in every U.S. state.