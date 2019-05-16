Manchester United posts profit rise despite its 'turbulent' season

Paul Pogba of Manchester United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford on August 19, 2016 in Manchester, England.

The parent firm of famous soccer club Manchester United announced third-quarter operating profits of £14.2 million ($18.1 million) Thursday, a rise of 94.5% from the same period last year despite a challenging season in the English Premier League.

Revenue generated by Manchester United PLC in its most recent results was £152.1 million, which was down almost £56 million on the previous quarter, but almost £15 million more than the same period last year. Net profit saw a rise of 11.6% to £7.7 million for the same period last year.

"After a turbulent season, everyone at Manchester United is focused on building towards the success that this great club expects and our fans deserve" said Ed Woodward, executive vice chairman, in earnings statement.

The club is sticking to its forecast for the year to June 30 even as it posted a drop in third-quarter core earnings. It's also hurt by a hefty wage bill on members of its playing squad including Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba and has seen total wages for the first-team squad increase by 12.9%.

"Preparations for the new season are underway and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future," Woodward went on to say.