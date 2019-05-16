Michael Flynn told special counsel about possible attempts to obstruct Russia probe

Michael Flynn, former national security advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, walks out of the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse after a status hearing July 10, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Michael Flynn provided special counsel Robert Mueller with information about possible efforts to interfere or obstruct his investigation, according to documents made public late Thursday.

In a filing attached to his sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors said Flynn "informed the government of multiple instances, both before and after his guilty plea, where either he or his attorneys received communications from persons connected to the Administration or Congress that could have affected both his willingness to cooperate and the completeness of that cooperation."

Flynn, a former national security advisor, not only told investigators about these communications but also provided the special counsel's office with a voicemail of one instance. Prosecutors said in their filing that they were not aware of some of these attempts until Flynn informed them.

Mueller's office had recommended a light sentence for Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to federal investigators about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador.

Investigators said Flynn's cooperation was "particularly valuable because he was one of the few people with long-term and firsthand insight regarding events and issues under investigation by the [special counsel's office]." They also said Flynn's assistance was useful because of its timeliness, as he "began providing information not long after the government first sought his cooperation."