Over 300,000 disappointed fans sign petition to remake the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

A petition to call on HBO to remake the eighth and the final season of "Game of Thrones" with new writers has surpassed a quarter of a million signatures.
The online petition was launched last Thursday, but gained traction on Wednesday when it went from 15,000 signatures to more than 250,000 in less than 24 hours.
It had reached 304,940 signatures at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Unlike previous seasons, the final series of "Game of Thrones" has not been based on George R. R. Martin's novels, and instead has been written by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
Season eight has faced increasingly negative reviews as episodes have aired, with many viewers criticizing the show's creators for rushing toward its ending and straying from established character arcs.
In a review of latest episode "The Bells," British newspaper The Telegraph claimed the series "has been ruined beyond repair."
"The story fell apart, the characters became caricatures of themselves – and some worse, unrecognizable – and the world lost the cohesiveness and believe-ability it had maintained previously," one signatory to the petition wrote on Thursday.
Another added: "I don't want these two anywhere near Star Wars, either. This was abysmal."
Benioff and Weiss are set to direct a movie in the Star Wars franchise after "Game of Thrones" comes to an end.
A spokesperson for HBO was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.