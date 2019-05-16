The first 5G phone launches today for $1,300

The move represents a pattern of declines that comes as the two sides have been unable to hammer out a long-term trade deal.Economyread more
A CNBC analysis of data from the Treasury Department ranks the combined $72 billion in revenue from all the president's tariffs as one of the biggest tax increases since 1993.Economyread more
Walmart has been pouring money into new technology that helps it more speedily fulfill online orders and grow its massive grocery business.Retailread more
Amazon announced a new version of its $50 Fire 7 tablet on Thursday that lets you call up Alexa with just your voice and is water-resistant.Technologyread more
Every strike in the U.S.-China trade war has captivated markets this month, but the options market may be discounting even more big swings coming down the pipeline.Trading Nationread more
Huawei said further attempts to restrict it from the U.S. market will make the country fall behind in 5G and could also raise "serious legal issues."Technologyread more
Weeks after the first fatal crash of Boeing's popular 737 Max aircraft in October, American Airlines pilots angrily pushed Boeing to fix the anti-stall software that has now...Airlinesread more
Investors who tried to time the market and missed the 10 best days between 2003 and 2018 posted about half the return of those who remained fully invested, according to data...Marketsread more
Verizon began selling the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first phone that supports its 5G network without an accessory.Technologyread more
"The only way you're going to get somebody to a table for negotiations is when they have something to lose," argues the billionaire businessman.Politicsread more
Drake used his sports cruse against the Sixers on Sunday, but used it to help in this week's NBA Draft Lottery, says billionaire Michael Rubin.Sportsread more
Verizon began to sell the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G on Thursday, the first device that supports its new 5G network out of the box. It follows the Motorola Z3, which also runs on 5G, but only if you buy an additional $200 accessory that enables it.
Verizon began activating its 5G network for phones in early April, starting with Chicago and Minneapolis, where it promised download speeds up to 1Gbps. That's about 10x faster than you might expect on a 4G LTE phone now. Early reviews from CNET suggested the network was "confusing" and "difficult" to use at first, since it wasn't always clear when and where 5G was available and when it wasn't.
A member of Verizons' corporate communications team posted this tweet, however, suggesting that 1Gbps speeds are possible, at least when the conditions are perfect:
In response to confusion in early reviews, Verizon explained to CNBC that unlike 4G LTE phones, the way a device tells you it has coverage is different. It will only show 4G LTE until you try to use 5G, after which the symbol for 5G will appear. Verizon said this will change in a couple of years, but it might be confusing for consumers who are used to looking for coverage using the icon on their phones.
The Galaxy S10 5G is a larger model of the Galaxy S10+. It has a bigger 6.7-inch screen and six camera lenses, including a special 3D depth-sensing lens that isn't available on the regular Galaxy S10+.
Verizon will sell two models of the Galaxy S10 5G, including a $1,299 version and a $1,399 model with twice the storage. The phone will run on 5G if customers also sign up for its Above Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plans, which cost $95 and $85 per month, respectively, for one line. However, Verizon said that access to the 5G Ultra Wideband network is only included for a limited time and will eventually cost an additional $10 per month.
While only currently available in Chicago and Minneapolis, Verizon's 5G network will be available in 20 U.S. cities by the end of 2019. AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile plan to roll out their 5G networks for phones later this year. The Galaxy S10 5G will be available on those carriers too.