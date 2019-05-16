Taco Bell is opening a hotel and resort

Taco Bell's latest limited-time offer isn't Nacho Fries — it's a hotel.

The Mexican fast-food chain is taking over a Palm Springs, California, hotel and resort in its latest move to recognize the brand's super fans.

Reservations will open in June, and guests can start checking in Aug. 9. The Yum Brands unit didn't specify how long it would operate the hotel.

The Bell will feature a gift shop with exclusive Taco Bell-themed apparel and an on-site salon with Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hair styling services.

Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg said that the idea for a Taco Bell-themed hotel is meant to be playful and fun, but the brand sincerely intends for it to be an "unparalleled experience," and opted to house the Bell in a fully operational hotel.

"I have often quipped that Taco Bell is the fast fashion of food. We have our everyday classics, but then we're always introducing these cool limited-edition experiences to do something new and different," Thalberg said in an interview.

Other experiences include wedding customers in a Taco Bell-themed ceremony for $600 at its Las Vegas Cantina flagship location. To date, Taco Bell has had over 165 wedding registrations. The brand has also teamed with fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 to sell clothes with its logo and imagery.

This isn't even the first time that Taco Bell has invited customers to stay the night. In 2016, the brand teamed Airbnb to reward four people with an overnight stay at a location in Canada.