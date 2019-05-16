There is a 'real' risk of miscalculation in US-Iran tensions, expert says

As U.S.-Iran tensions continue to escalate, there is rising fear among experts and government officials that a conflict between the two countries may break out.

According to Henry Rome, a global macro and Iran analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, the risk of miscalculation by Washington and Tehran is "real."

"If the U.S. and Iran were to end up in conflict in the near future, it will be because of a miscalculation or a misperception," he told CNBC.

While President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have both said they are not interested in war, Rome said Thursday that "history has shown us that many, many times that even two states — uninterested in armed confrontation — can be drawn into it based on accidents, misperceptions or other provocations."

The Trump administration has deployed a carrier strike group and bombers to the Middle East region in response to what it calls "troubling and escalatory indications and warnings" from Iran.

Despite rising fears of how misunderstandings between the two countries could escalate into a full-blown conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNBC on Saturday that the U.S. is "not going to miscalculate. " "Our aim is not war, our aim is a change in the behavior of the Iranian leadership," he said.