A tight labor market is holding small businesses back from expanding in this hot economy

Adam Rammel is gearing up for an expansion. The co-owner of Brewfontaine, a craft beer bar in Bellefontaine, Ohio is opening up an events and catering business in a few months' time, requiring the company to nearly double its current staff of 25 workers—a tall order in a historically tight labor market.

"We are in manufacturing country and manufacturers are expanding their wages to attract workers in our area—it continues to be a challenge as we try to retain and recruit new talent, especially for our catering arm," Rammel says. "The economy has been very hot lately and that means there are opportunities elsewhere."

Tipped workers make above minimum wage, while kitchen employees bring in between $12 and $16 an hour depending on experience at the restaurant, and some employees are salaried with profit-sharing, he says. But Rammel knows he may have to up the recruitment game even more. While outright health insurance is not feasible, he's considering different health and wellness incentives for workers, as well as housing options to bring people to the area as he gets set to grow his business.

"We are trying to get out ahead of this—we want to do everything we can to make us a valuable and attractive place to want to be an employee," he says.