America's push to upgrade airports gains traction as New Orleans opens new terminal later this year

Fly into New Orleans and you immediately see the construction on the airport's new north terminal. With 35 gates, 14 TSA lanes and plenty of room to handle the growing number of people flying in and out of the Big Easy.



"As this market continues to grow we are in better position to handle the growth in this market," said Kevin Dolliole, the director of aviation in New Orleans.



When the $1.3 billion New Orleans terminal opens later this year, it will completely replace the existing Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. It's the latest upgrade and expansion of an airport in the U.S., a key part of America's infrastructure sorely in need of major renovations.

The Airports Council, a global industry trade group estimates U.S. airports will need $128 billion in upgrades by 2023.

"We are way, way, way behind," former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said of the state of America's airports compared to the other terminals around the world:

LaHood's assessment is based on years of traveling around the globe both as a congressman and later as a member of former President Barack Obama's cabinet. And he thinks Americans who fly around the world are tired of flying out of cramped, dated airports in the U.S. and landing in spacious, gleaming new ones overseas.