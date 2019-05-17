Beverly Hills could become first city in nation to prohibit sale of all tobacco products

LOS ANGELES — The Beverly Hills City Council will consider a first-in-the-nation ban on all tobacco sales next Tuesday.

The ordinance would apply to cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes sold in gas stations, convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores. Hotels and high-end cigar lounges are exempt under the proposed measure.

Critics of the measure argue it would shift sales of tobacco to neighboring jurisdictions such as the city of Los Angeles and hurt local small businesses. But supporters contend it would promote healthy living and send a message about the risks of tobacco use.

"We're a city that has been kind of in the forefront of smoking controls and our tobacco policy in general," Mayor John Mirisch told CNBC in an interview this week. "Ultimately, public health can and should outweigh just profits or short-term business decisions."

Back in 1987, Beverly Hills became the first city in California to ban smoking in restaurants and retail stores, although it exempted hotels. Also, the California city known as a playground of the rich and famous adopted an ordinance in 2017 to curb smoking in and around multi-unit residences such as condominiums and apartments.

"Given that no other city in the United States has adopted a comprehensive ban on all tobacco products, the city is likely to face legal challenges," according to a report prepared for the mayor and City Council.

Mirisch expressed confidence the measure will pass next week. A draft ordinance received support last week from the council. To become law, the ordinance still would require a second reading and final vote by the council June 4.