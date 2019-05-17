Black households try to close wealth gap by chasing higher returns

I know the entire premise of investing is to someday be like Warren Buffett, the Sage of Omaha. While you can dream of such a lofty goal, you can still do pretty well for yourself when it comes to investing.

As a certified financial planner, I often have to explain to clients why it's not actually the best idea to increase your risk tolerance to overcompensate for a retirement savings shortfall. And although the retirement savings crisis in this country affects everyone, I tend to see the scenario even more commonly with black investors who are between ages 40 and 55.

I regularly have to address those black clients, playing catch-up, who ask, "How aggressive can I be with my portfolio?"

Although stockbrokers from the 1980s would be licking their chops at a potential sale, to a fiduciary financial planner, this is a big no-no — and more importantly, a teachable moment.

The most important thing for black investors in this scenario to remember is that you're not alone.

The average black household has around $19,000 in liquid retirement assets, whereas a white family's nest egg is closer to $130,000. Homeownership levels are not any better, according to the "Social Security and the Racial Wealth Gap" report from the National Academy of Social Insurance. The typical white household, aged 47 to 64, has housing wealth of $67,000, while the typical black household in this same age group has no home equity whatsoever.