Treasury yields tick lower as US-China trade tensions continue to dominate

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher Friday morning as tensions over a simmering trade war continue to dominate investor sentiment.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 2.3927%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond traded at 2.8338%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Market focus is largely attuned to an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. This after President Donald Trump's bid to block Huawei from buying American technology ratcheted up tensions. China's ruling Communist Party's newspaper struck a defiant tone Friday, insisting the trade war will only make China stronger.
On the data front Friday, consumer sentiment numbers are due at 10 a.m. ET.
A number of Fed speeches are also scheduled for Friday. At 10:00 a.m. ET, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will be speaking on the Fed's review of its monetary policy strategy, followed by New York Fed President John Williams' speech in New York at 11:15 a.m. ET and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan's speech at 1:10 p.m. ET.
On the auctions front, the Treasury is set to auction a 13-week and a 26-week bill worth $36 billion each, and a 52-week bill worth $26 billion.